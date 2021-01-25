Milan man charged with animal cruelty for cutting off dog’s tail

MILAN, Pa. (WETM) – Richard Armitage, 50, has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly cutting off a dog’s tail.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to the 2800 block of Route 220 in Ulster for a report of a man swinging a dog in circles around his head, causing the dog to yelp.

During the investigation police discovered that the dog’s tail had been cut off several weeks ago and that its wound had not healed property.

The dog was brought to the Bradford County Humane Society for care.

Armitage was arraigned in District Court and is facing additional charges.