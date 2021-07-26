Millerton man charged with rape, endangering the welfare of a child in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police in Painted Post have arrested a Pennsylvania man for sex crimes against a child.

Shawn McCurry, of Millerton, was charged with rape, criminal sex act, and endangering the welfare of a child under the age of 17. The charges allege that several assaults occurred over an undisclosed period of time.

McCurry, 38, was arrested by State Police in Caton on July 21 around 12:25 p.m.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.