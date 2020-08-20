Millerton woman arrested for running over a man during a fight

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Summer Benjamin of Millerton has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly hitting a man with a car during a domestic dispute.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield, troopers received a call about a domestic dispute on July 19 around 10 a.m. A juvenile neighbor witness told police that Benjamin backed up the vehicle and struck the victim, tossing him over the hood of the dark blue 2011 Hyundai Accent.

The victim reported pain in his left arm and Troopers observed scrapes and signs that he slid through grass with force.

Benjamin was interviewed by State Police, who said her story was inconsistent with the victim and witnesses’ statement.

Benjamin has been charged with felony Aggravated Assault, misdemeanor simple assault, and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person.