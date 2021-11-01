Millport man arrested for child endangerment; previously arrested on multiple weapon charges

VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Millport man has been arrested on outstanding warrants for child endangerment and criminal mischief.

Jordan Blake, 28, was arrested in the Town of Veteran by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on October 30.

The arrest report said he was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and two outstanding warrants for fourth-degree Criminal Mischief, a class-A misdemeanor.

Blake was arraigned in the Veteran Town Court and released.

He was previously arrested on October 22 in the Village of Waverly after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle. That arrest resulted in six felony weapon or drug charges, a misdemeanor weapon charge, and multiple violations of motor vehicles laws.

For the Waverly arrest, Blake was sent to the Tioga County Jail to await further legal actions. Bail was set at $5,000.00 cash/$10,000.00 bond