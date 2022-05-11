HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Millport man has been arrested for allegedly damaging fire trucks at the local fire department Tuesday morning, police said.

Michael Grow, 54, was arrested by New York State Police on May 10 after NYSP Horseheads received a report of someone at the Millport Fire Department damaging the fire trucks around 9:42 a.m. Police said they found Grow near the trucks.

After an interview, police said they determined Grow was the one who damaged the trucks,

Grow was processed at NYSP Horseheads and charged with 3rd-degree Criminal Mischief of property over $250 (a class-E felony). He was released on a ticket to appear in court at a later date.