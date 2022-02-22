HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Millport man who has been arrested at least four times in the last four months has been arrested again for allegedly stealing property worth more than $1,000 dollars last October last fall.

Jordan Blake, 28, was arrested by New York State Police on February 21 around 8:21 p.m. According to the arrest report, Blake’s arrest stems from an incident first reported on October 1, 2021. The Chemung County District Attorney’s office told 18 News that Blake was arrested on a Superior Court Warrant issued by the Chemung County Court.

He was charged with Grand Larceny of Property more than $1,000, Grand Larceny of a credit card, and Criminal Possession of a Stolen Credit Car, all class-E felonies. Officials didn’t release any more information about the incident.

Blake was previously arrested at least four times in October and November last year on numerous charges. On October 19, he was arrested on multiple felony weapon and drug charges after a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in Waverly. Later that month, Blake was arrested again—twice in one day—for Child Endangerment in Veteran and multiple drug charges in the Town of Big Flats. The following month Blake was arrested a fourth time, alongside a Horseheads teen, for a burglary in the Town of Horseheads.