Millport man arrested for stalking woman, grand larceny

February 04 2022 08:00 am

MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County man has been arrested on grand larceny charges and for allegedly stalking a woman.

Anthony Demember, 27, of Horseheads was arrested by New York State Police just before 10 p.m. on January 30 after an incident reported the day before. According to State Police, Demember allegedly stalked a woman in a vehicle and, in doing so, violated a protection order.

He was also arrested on a grand larceny charge. 18 News has contacted NYSP and is waiting for more information.

Demember was charged with fourth-degree Stalking (a class-B misdemeanor), second-degree Criminal Contempt (a class-A misdemeanor), and fourth-degree Grand Larceny (a class-E felony).

Demember was previously arrested in 2019 on drug charges when he allegedly introduced suboxone, a dangerous substance into the Steuben County Jail when he was incarcerated.

