VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County man has been arrested twice in a week for allegedly “continuously” violating a protection order, police said.

Anthony Desarno, 50 was arrested last week and again over the weekend for allegedly violating a stay-away order of protection. According to New York State Police, Desarno was first arrested in the evening on March 15 after an incident reported earlier that afternoon.

He was arrested again in the afternoon on Sunday, March 20 when police said he “continuously contacted” someone who he knew had an order of protection against him.

For both incidents, Desarno was charged with 2nd-degree Criminal Contempt (a class-A misdemeanor). Police released Desarno on his own recognizance last week, and on March 20 he was given an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Veteran court on April 20.