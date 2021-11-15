Millport man, Horseheads teen arrested for burglarly

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested for a burglary in the Town of Erwin, one of them a teenager and one of whom has been arrested twice within in the last month.

Jordan Blake, 28, of Millport, was arrested by New York State Police around 3:30 p.m. on November 12. Hailey Cadek, 19, of Horseheads, was arrested about an hour later.

Both were charged with third-degree Burglary: Illegal Entry with Intent, a class-D felony.

Blake was arrested twice in October for child endangerment and multiple felony drug and weapons charges.

He was arrested in Waverly on October 19 and faced six total felony drug and weapons charges. Ten days later he was arrested again in the Town of Veteran on outstanding warrants for child endangerment and criminal mischief.

