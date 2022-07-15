MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — A Millport man has been indicted on several charges after he allegedly damaged the property of another person in an amount exceeding $1,500, according to the Chemung County DA’s Office.

According to the DA’s office Lee Wolf, 37, was indicted for charges that occurred on April 1, 2022. The indictment says that Wolf allegedly struck a 2018 Nissan Sentra causing over $1,500 in damages.

The DA’s office further said that Wolf allegedly disobeyed a protective order for him to stay away from the owner of the damaged vehicle.

He has been indicted on the charges of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, and Criminal Contempt in the First Degree.

According to an arrest report, Wolf was arrested in February 2021, and February 2022 for alleged assaults. In the second incident, which was reported on February 19, 2022, Wolf allegedly assaulted a person, choked them, prevented them from calling police and damaged property.