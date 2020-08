WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Benjamin Arnold, 25, of Millport, pled guilty in Schuyler County Court to Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the second degree.

Arnold admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with a child less than 13 years old when he was 25, according to the Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office.

Arnold was sentenced by Hon. Christopher Baker to 2.5 years in state prison plus seven years of post release supervision.