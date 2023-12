MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — A Millport woman was arrested on Saturday after allegedly falsely reporting a fire.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Jodi L. Kent, 51, was arrested on Dec. 16. Police say Kent falsely reported a vehicle fire. She was charged with false reporting, which is a class E felony.

Kent was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in the Veteran Town Court at a later date.