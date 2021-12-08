Minor, 20-year-old arrested for multiple burglaries in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – A minor and a 20-year-old have been arrested and are facing multiple felony charges in Tioga County in connection to multiple burglaries last month.

The juvenile was arrested for a burglary reported on November 15 in the Village of Owego and again for another burglary reported three days later. Jonathan Armstrong, 20, was also arrested for the Nov. 18 incident.

For the first burglary, the juvenile was charged with second-degree Burglary (a class-C felony), Petit Larceny (a class-A misdemeanor), and fourth-degree Criminal Mischief (a class-A misdemeanor).

Both the minor and Armstrong were then charged with second-degree Burglary, fourth-degree Conspiracy (a class-E felony), and Attempted Petit Larceny (a class-B misdemeanor) for the November 18 burglary.

Armstrong was arraigned in CAP Court on December 1 and remanded to the Tioga County Jail pending further proceedings in the Owego Village Court.

The juvenile was arraigned on December 3 in Youth Part and released to a guardian pending future proceedings in the County Family Court.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office said the public was helpful in the case after a press release was issued on November 19.