MMA fight in backyard draws hundreds and ends in shooting in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early evening shooting in the town of Southport.

Troopers were dispatched to Plymouth Ave. around 6:23 p.m. for reported gunshots. With further investigation, deputies learned that the home-owners were hosting an MMA fight in their backyard. The gathering was estimated to have 100 to 200 people at this location

A black male walking to the house shot five rounds, three hitting a parked car and two shots at unknown locations. No one was injured in the shooting according to Chemung County Sherriff Bill Schrom.

“We did recover three, 22-caliber shell casings at the scene,” stated Schrom. “Of course when that happened, a majority of the attendees had fled the area prior to law enforcement’s arrival.”

The Sherrif’s Department has not yet found the shooter. They’re asking for anyone with any information, including the physical description of the person, to reach out the the department.

Anyone with information regarding the shooter can call the Criminal Investigation Division at 607-737-2933.