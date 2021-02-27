Monroe Township mother and stepfather arrested for shooting children with BB gun

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a mother and stepfather for shooting children with a CO2-powered BB gun on Feb. 15.

Members of PSP-Towanda were dispatched to 10829 US Route 220 in Monroe Township to check on the welfare of two children.

After their arrival, two children were allegedly injured as a result of being shot with a CO2-powered BB gun.

Following an investigation, the children’s mother and stepfather used the BB gun to shoot the children on several occasions.

Both individuals were arrested and arraigned. They were committed to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000.