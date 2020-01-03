Monroeton man arrested following police chase pleads guilty to drug charges

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Walter Reynolds of Monroeton was sentenced in Bradford County to 90 days in jail after filing a guilty plea for Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and False ID to Law Enforcement, a misdemeanor of the third degree.

Reynolds was arrested after a chase involving Pennsylvania State Police on Nov. 6.

State Police in Towanda attempted to make a traffic stop near Olive Street due to a traffic violation. The driver, alleged to be Reynolds, stopped the vehicle and fled on foot.

Reynolds was found in another vehicle and was taken into custody. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and related paraphernalia.