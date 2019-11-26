Monroeton man charged after police chase

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Walter Reynolds of Monroeton was arrested after a chase involving Pennsylvania State Police on Nov. 6.

State Police in Towanda attempted to make a traffic stop near Olive Street due to a traffic violation. The driver, alleged to be Reynolds, stopped the vehicle and fled on foot.

Reynolds was found in another vehicle and was taken into custody. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and related paraphernalia.

Reynolds was arraigned on multiple charges and transferred to the Bradford County Jail in lieu of bail.