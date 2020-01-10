Monroeton man sentenced after August police chase

MONROETON, Pa. (WETM) – Timothy Kerrick, 25, was sentenced to the Bradford County Correctional Facility after a police chase on August 30, 2019, in Monroe Township.

Kerrick faced charges of Fleeing and Eluding Police Officers, a felony of the third degree and Driving under the Influence, (3/10), a misdemeanor of the second degree.

Kerrick will serve 10 days to 12 months, followed by 24 months of probation, followed by County Intermediate Punishment for 24 months; County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision.

On Aug. 30 police spotted a 2000 Ford Ranger Pickup speeding near Liberty Corners Road and Beebee Hill Road. The driver failed to signal a turn at a stop sign and speed upwards of 70 MPH on Crossover Road.

Police say Kerrick, the driver, failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens as the chase continued onto Marcy Hill, State Route 220, and Brocktown Road.

Kerrick, jumped out of the moving vehicle and fled on foot across the Towanda Creek and up a large concrete embankment.

Kerrick was apprehended after the foot chase in Monroeton Borough near the intersection of Canton Ave and Spruce Street.

State Police say Kerrick did not have an ignition interlock device, as required by his limited license and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.