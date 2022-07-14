MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Montour Falls man was charged with Obstructing Firefighting Operations after an incident that occurred earlier this month.

Michael Fuller, 22, was arrested on July 6th, 2022. According to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, Fuller allegedly displayed a 12 gauge shotgun at an active fire scene.

He was charged with Obstructing Firefighting operations and Disorderly Conduct. Fuller was issued an appearance ticket and will be answering the charges in the Town of Reading Court at a later date.