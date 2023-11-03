SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Montour Falls man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to assault and burglary charges in August.

According to the Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office, Steven J. Bonham, 28, of Montour Falls, was sentenced on Nov. 2 by Hon. Matthew C. Hayden for charges of assault in the second degree, burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree and petit larceny.

Bonham was sentenced to six years in state prison with two years post-release supervision on the assault conviction, two to six years in state prison on the burglary conviction and one year on each of the criminal mischief and petit larceny convictions. He was also ordered to pay a total of $1,869.50 in restitution.

These charges result from an incident of Bonham resisting arrest and causing an injury to a State Trooper after committing multiple property crimes, including the burglary of a home in Schuyler County, as well as possessing and damaging stolen property.