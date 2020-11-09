Montour Falls man sentenced to two years for child pornography

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) – Michael J. Truesdail, 39, of Montour Falls, NY, was sentenced to serve 24 months in prison for possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors, according to U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire, who handled the case, stated that on March 27, 2019, a federal search warrant was executed at Truesdail’s Montour Falls home on Henry Street.

A number of electronic items were seized including two computers, a hard drive, an SD card, and two thumb drives. A forensic analysis recovered more than 8,000 images and 10 video files, some of which depict children engaged in sexual activity with other children and with adults.

Truesdail was sentenced by by Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia.