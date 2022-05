MONTOUR FALLS N.Y. (WETM) — A Montour Falls teen was arrested last week for allegedly possessing a handgun, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Benway Jr., 18, was arrested on May 21, 2022, for allegedly possessing a Ruger 9mm handgun.

He was charged with Criminal Possession of a firearm and was held for arraignment in CAP Court where he was released. Police say that he will be answering the charges in the Town of Montour Court at a later date.