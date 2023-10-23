SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Montour Falls woman has been sentenced in the Schuyler County Court for charges involving stolen and damaged property.

According to the Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office, Virginia A. Taft, 35, of Montour Falls, was convicted on Sept. 7 to Burglary in the third degree, a class D felony, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree, a class E felony. These charges follow multiple property crimes committed by Taft that include burglarizing a home in Schuyler County and possessing and damaging stolen property.

Taft was sentenced on Oct. 19 by Hon. Matthew C. Hayden to two to six years in state prison on the burglary conviction and one to three years in state prison on the criminal possession conviction. These sentences will run concurrently. She was also ordered to pay restitution of $850.

This case was prosecuted by Schuyler County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Hourihan.