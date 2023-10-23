SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — A man is facing additional charges following a months-long investigation into a smoke shop in Sayre that’s been accused of selling products containing THC.

According to the criminal complaint from the Sayre Police Department, 24-year-old Adam A. Mahram was charged for his involvement with the XL Smoke Shop on Hayden Street in Sayre.

Mahram was charged with one count of manufacturing a controlled substance, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of marijuana, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the complaint, the investigation into the shop goes back to August 2022 when a student at Sayre High School was caught with a THC vape and claimed he had gotten it from the shop, even saying they got vapes from there numerous times without being ID’d.

An undercover investigation was done when someone with the police force went into the store and purchased two vapes, both were sent for chemical testing.

Testing was done and the vapes were found to have Delta-8 THC and Delta-9 THC, with more vapes being purchased in February 2023 containing similar chemicals.

Police raided the shop in February after a search warrant was granted with police taking a large number of items out of the store.

Police say that after a review of all the evidence they found 138.5 grams of concentrate, 288.03 grams of flower marijuana, and 300 grams of flower mixed with liquid for a hooka, all totaling 726.53 grams, roughly 10lbs of marijuana, and a street value of $48,000.

Mahram was arrested at the time of the raid and was questioned about the products found inside the store, saying that the thought all the items sold in the front of the store were legal. Mahram told police that he knew about the THC products in the back of the store, but claimed he wasn’t selling them.