HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than $21 million worth of drugs was seized by Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in the third quarter of 2023.
The seized drugs, totaling $21.2 million, included cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl and LSD among others.
Between July 1 and Sept. 30, PSP seized 318 pounds of cocaine, 183 pounds of meth, 141 pound of fentanyl and 62,597 various pills.
As part of the Prescription Drug Takeback Program, 698 pounds of prescription drugs were collected, PSP reports.
Amount and value of prohibited drugs seized by PSP in the third quarter of 2023:
|Drug
|Amount Seized
|Estimated Value
|Cocaine
|318.57 lbs.
|$7,008,540
|Crack Cocaine
|4.4 lbs.
|$70,400
|Heroin
|8.6 lbs.
|$292,400
|Fentanyl
|141.3 lbs.
|$2,260,800
|LSD – Pills and Paper
|79 doses
|$1,580
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|17.4 pints
|$116,580
|Marijuana THC Solid
|202.2 lbs.
|$1,011,000
|Marijuana Plants
|107 plants
|$17,655
|Processed Marijuana
|2,175.3 lbs.
|$6,525,900
|Methamphetamines
|183.9 lbs.
|$1,839,000
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|0.071 lbs.
|$234
|MDMA – Pills
|55 DU
|$825
|Other Narcotics
|283.3 lbs.
|$566,600
|Other Narcotics (pills)
|62,597 DU
|$1,564,925
|Total Value
|$21,276,439
Sixty-five state police stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.