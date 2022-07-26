LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement in Tompkins County is looking for more information on multiple burglaries at local businesses on Monday.

On July 25, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to Autoworks in the Town of Dryden for a report of a commercial burglary. According to the Sheriff’s report, the suspects allegedly entered the building and stole the car keys of a customer before stealing the vehicle and driving away.

Suspects in the Myers Park burglary, July 25, 2022/Photo: Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies later found the stolen vehicle in Lansing.

Deputies also responded to Myers Park on July 25. According to security camera footage provided by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects allegedly broke into the admissions bulding and stole money from the cash box.

The Sheriff’s Office said it believed these two burglaries are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tompkins County Dispatch Center at 607-272-2444, the Sheriff’s Office at 607-257-1345, or the Tip Line at 607-266-5420.

On the same day, New York State Police responded to burglaries in Lansing at All Saints Church, Lake Breeze Ice Cream, and the Aldi construction site. Anyone with information on these burglaries is encouraged to call NYSp at 607-347-4463.