Multiple illegal guns, magazines, ammo seized in West Elmira home; one arrested

TOWN OF ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira resident has been arrested by West Elmira Police after multiple guns, high-capacity magazines and ammunition were found in their home.

West Elmira Police said officers executed a search warrant on Ohio Avenue in the Town of Elmira on Thursday, October 28.

Police found and seized multiple illegal firearms including two assault weapons, one short-barreled rifle and one unlicensed pistol. Officers also seized several illegal high-capacity magazines and a large quantity of ammunition.

The resident was charged with multiple criminal counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon. Police didn’t release the name of the person arrested.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be pending.

The West Elmira Police Department was assisted at the scene by the City of Elmira Police Department and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.