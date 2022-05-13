PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Naples man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing someone in Penn Yan and sending them to the hospital, according to police.

Andrew Schenk, 43, was arrested by the Village of Penn Yan Police Department after officers responded to a report of a stabbing behind a local business. Police said they found the victim at the scene with several knife wounds and provided first aid with bystanders until Penn Yan Ambulance arrived. The victim was then transported to S&S Hospital and later to Strong Memorial in Rochester due to the injuries.

Police learned that Schenk and the victim were in a verbal argument that turned physical. While they fought, police said Schenk allegedly pulled a knife, causing multiple injuries to the victim, and then left the scene. He also allegedly violated multiple protection orders.

Police located Schenk at a nearby residence and arrested him. He was charged with 1st-degree Assault (a class-B felony), 2nd-degree Menacing and three counts of 2nd-degree Criminal Contempt. He was taken to the Yates County Jail to await CAP arraignment.