Nebraska State Patrol: Traffic stop nets 5 lbs of cocaine

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A traffic stop on Interstate 80 in south-central Nebraska turned up five pounds of cocaine in a suitcase, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

A trooper stopped a sport utility vehicle heading east Monday afternoon on I-80 near Lexington, the patrol says in a news release. The patrol said that during a search of the SUV, troopers found the cocaine hidden inside a backpack inside a suitcase in the cargo area.

The SUV’s driver, a 40-year-old woman from Buffalo, New York, was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and taken to the Dawson County Jail, the patrol said.

