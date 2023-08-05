WILMOT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A New Albany man is facing multiple charges stemming from an assault that occurred in Wilmot Township last week.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police affidavit, Levi R. Foux, 41, went to his estranged wife’s home on July 25 unannounced and assaulted her. According to the victim, Foux asked her about money before becoming irate and attacking her. Foux pushed her into an oxygen tank, charged at her, hit her, and then began to strangle her. While strangling the victim, Foux repeatedly told her that he was going to murder her.

The victim told police that the pair left the house after this, and Foux threw her to the ground. Foux pressed down on the victim’s neck, and she began to lose consciousnesses. Foux may have hit the victim at this time, but she cannot remember. Foux took the victim’s phone, and when she attempted to get it back, he threatened her with a knife. He left the residence after this. EMS treated the victim for injuries on her neck, face, and both arms.

Foux has been charged with second-degree strangulation (a felony), first-degree terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another (a misdemeanor), second-degree simple assault (a misdemeanor), second-degree recklessly endangering another person (a misdemeanor), and harassment (a summary).

Foux is currently being held in the Bradford County Jail on $250,000 bail. His first court appearance was scheduled for Aug. 3, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15.