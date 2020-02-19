New child sex abuse charges brought against Breesport man

BREESPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Lawrence Campbell Jr. of Breesport was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Department for allegedly raping a child over the course of 11 years.

Campbell has been charged with one count of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, a Class A-II Felony, one count of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree, a Class B Felony, one count of Rape in the Second Degree, a Class D Felony, and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor.

The charges come after a victim came forward following Campbell’s arrest in Nov. 2019 for several alleged sex crimes. The new victim alleged that Campbell sexually abused her while she was a child for over a decade.

In 2018, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into allegations that Campbell sexually assaulted three females, two four-year-olds and one five-year-old in 2015.

During the investigation, additional female victims were identified. Those victims alleged Campbell sexually assaulted them over ten years ago, at which time they were five and six years old.

Campbell was indicted in 2018 by the Chemung County Grand Jury on one count of Rape in the First Degree, a Class B Violent Felony, three counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, Class B Felonies, and five counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, Class D Felonies.

Campbell was remanded to the Chemung County Jail with bail set at $500,000 cash/$1,000,000 property.