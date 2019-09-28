New York baggage handler arrested after $300,000.00 goes missing on a flight

CNN- 300 thousand dollars stolen at an airport, it sounds like a plot out of a Hollywood flick.

But this isn’t a made up script.

This is 40 year old Quincy Thorpe.

Investigators say the delta baggage handler stole a bag containing the cash Tuesday while working at j-f-k airport in New York.

He made his first court appearance Thursday just hours after being arrested at his Brooklyn home.

Here’s how the alleged theft went down..

Eight bags of money were being flown from New York to Florida.

Authorities say Thorpe scanned those bags — before loading them onto the flight.

But what no one realized was one bag was missing — until the armored transport security official in Miami notified police.

That money has not been found.

Investigators say Thorpe left work not long after the bag was taken — and called out the following days.

Delta responded by suspending Thorpe and calling the alleged actions “unacceptable”.

Thorpe was released on an 80 thousand dollar bond.