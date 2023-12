HOWARD, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred in Steuben County.

According to the New York State Police, multiple people were stabbed on county Route 56 in the Town of Howard. Police say there is currently no threat to the public.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and no further details have been released at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.