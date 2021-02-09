New York State police investigating a burglary in Steuben County

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Police in Painted Post are currently investigating a commercial burglary in the Town of Erwin, Steuben County.

The New York State Police are requesting the assistance of the public to help identify the suspect in the attached photo.

The suspect is described as a white male approximately 50 years of age, wears glasses, has a gray mustache and goatee, has a large tattoo on the right side of his neck, and a tattoo on his right hand.

If anyone can identify this subject, please contact the New York State Police in Painted Post at 607-962-3282.