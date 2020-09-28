New York State Police investigating larceny, 300 stolen Canadian goose decoys

300 Canadian goose decoys from the Grasse River, in the town of Canton, south of Morley (Photo: NYSP)

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are asking for public assistance following stolen property reports.

NYSP announced on September 28, the investigation of approximately 300 stolen Canadian goose decoys. According to the police, the decoys were stolen from the Grasse River, in the town of Canton.

State Police believe that the property items were stolen between 5:30 p.m. on September 21, 2020 and 6 a.m. on September 22, 2020.

New York State Police is asking the public to submit any information to Investigator Christopher Nye or Trooper Justin Dowdle.