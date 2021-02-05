New York woman charged with promoting prison contraband in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Renee Baker of Manhattan was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury for allegedly promoting prison contraband at the Elmira Correctional Facility.

According to the indictment, Baker allegedly brought heroin, cocaine, suboxone, marijuana, and synthetic cannabinoids into the correctional facility on March 14, 2020.

Baker was indicted for attempted promoting prison contraband in the first degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree for possessing cocaine with the intent to sell it.