Newark police asking for help in unattended death investigation

Crime

by: WROC Staff

NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Newark Police are asking for help as they investigate the death of a person whose body was found Thursday, in Newark.

Police say Shawn Flanagan was found dead inside his home on Moore Street. They were there for a welfare check Thursday, after Flanagan failed to show up for work.

Flanagan was a person of interest in a joint investigation between Newark Police Department and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (315) 331-3701. Police say the call is confidential.

