NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Police have arrested a Newfield man on two charges related to child sex abuse.

Stephan R. Starks, 74, was arrested on June 29 on charges stemming from a child sex abuse investigation that began last year. Police say that Starks inappropriately touched a child under the age of 13 on several occasions.

Starks was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child (a class A-II felony) and first-degree sex abuse (a class D felony). The first charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 to 25 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.

Starks was processed at the New York State Police Department in Ithaca before being taken to the Tompkins County Jail for centralized arraignment and processing.