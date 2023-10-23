SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Newfield man has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to charges of burglary in the Schuyler County Court.

According to the Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office, Roy L. Searles, 35, of Newfield, pleaded guilty to burglary in the third degree, a class D felony, on Oct. 19, after he was charged for breaking into multiple storage units in Schuyler County and taking property from the owners.

Searles was sentenced by Hon. Matthew C. Hayden. to two and a half to five years in state prison, plus a one-year conditional discharge, to run at the same time. He was also ordered to pay $500 restitution.

Schuyler County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Hourihan prosecuted the case.