ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Newfield woman was arrested after police say she used her employer’s company credit card to make personal purchases.

Melissa Jenkins, 43, was arrested on Oct. 28. According to the New York State Police Department, Jenkins used a credit card that belonged to her employer, Serendipity Catering, to make unauthorized personal purchases between April 2022 and October 2023. The charges made on the Ithaca-based company’s card totaled over $5,700.

Jenkins was charged with third-degree grand larceny (a class D felony).

Jenkins was processed at the New York State Police’s Ithaca barracks before being taken to the Tompkins County Correctional Facility for arraignment.