Nichols man charged after filming Facebook Live, shouting inside Guthrie COVID-19 vaccine clinic

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Dennis Blair of Nichols is facing two misdemeanor charges after admitting to filming a Facebook Live and “shouting his thoughts and opinions on the vaccine” inside the Guthrie COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Sayre.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Athens Township Police, on April 16 around 2 p.m. officers responded to the vaccination clinic at the former K-Mart building for reports of a man “refusing to leave” and “filming patients.”

According to the criminal complaint, employees inside the clinic told police they repeatedly asked Blair to leave but that he failed to comply.

Police say Blair “refused to identify himself” to them and admitted that he was filming inside the clinic because he feels “very strongly about this.” The Facebook Live was deleted at the scene in front of police and Blair was told not to re-enter the clinic.

Blair charges were filed on May 9 for disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. A hearing is scheduled for June 22 in Bradford County.