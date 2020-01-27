1  of  2
Live Now
The President’s Team presents his side of the argument (no commentary) Big Game Bound

No charges after First Arena fight

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – No charges will be filed after a fight broke out in the stands at First Arena during the Elmira Enforcers win over Port Huron on Saturday night, according to Elmira Police.

Authorities tell 18 News that there were too many conflicting stories and no video to assist the investigation.

The fight broke out in section 104 late in the third period of the Enforcers 5-2 win. One man was briefly detained after the game inside the arena, but was later released.

Police remained outside of the arena after the game

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now