No charges after First Arena fight

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – No charges will be filed after a fight broke out in the stands at First Arena during the Elmira Enforcers win over Port Huron on Saturday night, according to Elmira Police.

Authorities tell 18 News that there were too many conflicting stories and no video to assist the investigation.

The fight broke out in section 104 late in the third period of the Enforcers 5-2 win. One man was briefly detained after the game inside the arena, but was later released.

Police remained outside of the arena after the game