Charges now expected after Elmira police chase; suspect at large

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Charges are now pending after a police chase in downtown Elmira on Monday afternoon, according to a new statement from Capt. Anthony Alvernaz.

According to Alvernaz, around 2:55 pm on Monday uniformed officers performed a traffic stop in the area of Columbia Street and W 1st Street for a traffic violation. As the officers were walking up to the vehicle to engage the occupants, the vehicle fled.

The officers followed the vehicle to a driveway just north of 303 College Ave. when the driver and the front seat passenger exited the vehicle behind Patrick’s Bar and fled on foot.

The driver was apprehended and identified as 31 year old Terrance J. Jackson, a New York State Parolee.

The passenger was last seen running southwest in the 300 block area of W Church Street. The passenger was described as a black male, approx. 5’07”, 150 lbs., with facial hair. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a blue Under Armour hooded sweatshirt, sneakers and a dark colored knit winter hat with a pom-pom.

A handgun was located inside the vehicle.

Jackson was sent to the Chemung County Jail upon a NYS Parole Detainer.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this incident is requested to call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at (607) 271-HALT.