“No More Week” local law enforcement joins Arbor Housing to bring awareness to domestic violence and sexual assault

BATH, NY (WETM) – Local law enforcement joined together on the steps of the Bath Steuben County Historical Society to bring awareness of domestic violence and sexual assault for “No More Week.”

No More Week is a national campaign and for 8 years to” inspire everyone to make change to help create a culture of safety, equality, and respect in our communities,” according to their website.

There were 291 domestic violence incident reports in 2020, and Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard says when men and women can not separate themselves from an abusive relationship, things can go from bad to worse.

“Most times, we see an escalation in the violence until we have a truly traumatic situation that occurs,” Allard said. “Very few incidences of severe violence and severe injury in domestic violence are the first time, it’s typically an increase in escalation that ends up in that in a horrible tragedy.”

Elizabeth Covert, Crimes Victim Advocate, brought together leading organizations and the local police departments together today to bring awareness to the cause.