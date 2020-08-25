North Hornell man indicted on Federal Tax Fraud charges for allegedly not reporting nearly $1 million income

NORTH HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that a federal grand jury has returned a five-count indictment charging Justin Terwilliger, 40, of North Hornell, N.Y., with filing false tax returns while earning approximately $1 million over five years.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of three years in prison, and a $250,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John J. Field, who is handling the case, stated that according to the indictment, for calendar years 2013 through 2017, Terwilliger allegedly prepared and filed false tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service. These returns falsely reported that Terwilliger had little or no taxable income, even though in fact he had a substantial taxable income of approximately $125,000 in 2013, $190,000 in 2014, $201,000 in 2015, $185,000 in 2016, and $249,000 in 2017.

Terwilliger was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian W. Payson and is in custody serving an unrelated state sentence.

The indictment is the result of an investigation by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Division, under the direction of Jonathan D. Larsen, Special Agent-in-Charge, New York Field Office.