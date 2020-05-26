Number of firearms stolen in Caton Area Burglaries

CANTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple homes on Sagetown Rd. and Riff Rd. have been robbed over the past few weeks. Items stolen include a number of firearms according to the New York State State Police.

The New York State Police at SP Painted Post partnered with the Town of Caton Police Department, are investigating the series of residential burglaries.

In a press release the New York State Polic says that “The suspect(s) appear to be targeting houses that are unoccupied, such as seasonal camp residences or “family estate” type residences.”

The New York State Police wants to remind the people that any firearms left behind in homes that are unoccupied should be properly secured.

“Anyone with information regarding these area burglaries, or those requiring assistance with the disposition of “family estate” firearms are asked to contact the New York State Police at (607) 962-3282. Anyone wishing to report suspicious activity within the Town of Caton area can contact 911,” New York State Police.