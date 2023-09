ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nancy Salzman, the co-founder of the Capital Region-based sex cult NXIVM, has been released from prison.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Salzman was transferred from a correctional facility in West Virginia to a community confinement facility on Thursday. Salzman was sentenced two years ago to 3.5 years in prison.

Salzman, formerly of Halfmoon, was also fined $150,000 and sentenced to three years of probation.