NY man arrested for traveling to meet Steuben County minor for sex, released on appearance ticket

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Onondaga County man was arrested by New York State Police in Steuben County for allegedly traveling to meet a child for sex.

According to State Police, Nathaniel Guarente of Liverpool, New York, allegedly met the child online and traveled nearly two hours to the Village of Avoca on January 9.

After meeting the minor, who State Police say was under the age of 16, the 23-year-old Guarente allegedly engaged in a sex act.

State Police in Bath arrested Guarente on Jan. 11 for sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a minor. Guarente was released on an appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date.