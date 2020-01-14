NY police chase ends when car hits tree: 1 dead, 2 injured

ALEXANDER, N.Y. (AP) — A driver believed to have been fleeing police got into a crash that killed him and seriously injured two passengers in western New York on Monday, police said.

The chain of events started around 4 p.m. when officers tried to pull over a car in Warsaw, about 45 miles (72 km) east of Buffalo, news stations reported.

Officers from various departments pursued the car as it dashed through Attica, about 14 miles (22 km) away. Police finally caught up with the car in the nearby town of Alexander, where the vehicle had crashed into a tree, authorities said.

The driver, a man, was killed. The passengers, a man and a woman, were flown to hospitals.