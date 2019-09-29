NYPD officer slain in the Bronx

CNN- A New York Police Department officer with over six years of service was shot dead in the Bronx early Sunday, authorities said.

Brian Mulkeen, a 33-year-old member of The Bronx Anti-Crime Unit, was investigating gang activity, including recent shootings with two other officers at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, NYPD said.

The officers got out of their vehicle to question a man, who then fled, and the officers gave chase. As the officers tried to apprehend the suspect, a violent struggle on the ground began, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said.

In body-worn camera, Mulkeen can be heard yelling “He’s reaching for it. He’s reaching for it,” Monahan said.

Multiple shots were fired and Mulkeen was shot three times. He was pronounced dead at a hospital soon after.

Five officers at the scene fired their weapons, striking and killing the suspect. The 27-year-old was on probation for a narcotics-related arrest last year and had several prior arrests, including a burglary in Rockland County, Monahan said. A firearm was recovered at the scene, NYPD said.

Mulkeen had served on the NYPD for over six and a half years and lived in Yorktown Heights with his girlfriend, who is also an NYPD officer.